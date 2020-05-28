ARNC, ALXN among premarket gainers

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +59% on launching AB201 program in COVID-19.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) +50% on FDA OK for clinical trial of COVID-19 treatment.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) +48% on Q2 results.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) +26% on Q4 results.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) +18% on receiving $14M in new purchase orders.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) +17% on fast track designation granted by the FDA to Onvansertib for second-line treatment of KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) +16% on study of CERC-002 in COVID-19 patients.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) +15% .

GAN plc (NASDAQ:GAN) +14% on being selected by Cordish Gaming.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +13% on Q1 results.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) +13% .

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) +13% .

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) +9% on Q1 results.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) +9% .

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +9% on launching study of RTB101 for preventing COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) +8% on Q1 results.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) +8% on Q1 results.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) +8% as Boeing resumes 737 MAX production.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) +7% .

Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +7% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +7% .

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) +7% .

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) +7% on moving to S&P MidCap 400.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) +6% .

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) +6% on Q1 results.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) +11% .