Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) -3.1% pre-market after adopting a stockholder rights agreement expiring on May 1, 2021, in response to the significant decline in its share price.

The rights would be exercisable if a person or group acquires 10% or more of the company's common stock, or 20% for certain passive investors.

Newpark says the plan is designed to ensure shareholders "receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any proposed takeover... and to guard against abusive tactics to gain control of the company without paying all stockholders a premium."