Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) announces positive topline results from the NORA study, the Phase 3 study of ZEJULA (niraparib) as a maintenance therapy in Chinese patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

The NORA study randomized 265 patients at 2:1 to receive ZEJULA or placebo until disease progression. The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression free survival for patients with ovarian cancer regardless of their biomarker status.

The safety profile was consistent with what was observed from the global NOVA study with lower rates of anemia and thrombocytopenia.

The full results will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Zai Lab in-licensed rights to ZEJULA from GSK for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.