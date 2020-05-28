The FDA designates Cardiff Oncology's (CRDF +13.5% ) onvansertib for Fast Track review for the second-line treatment of patients with KRAS mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating onvansertib, combined with Roche's Avastin and the chemo regimen FOLFIRI, in KRAS-positive mCRC patients is in process.

Onvansertib inhibits an enzyme called serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK1) which is overexpressed in a range of blood cancers and solid tumors.