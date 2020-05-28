Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) has entered into a strategic agreement with Syneos Health (SYNH +1.0% ) to form a coalition for development of cancer therapies.

Under the agreement, Syneos Health will provide both strategic and operational solutions for three lead Daiichi Sankyo DXd antibody drug conjugates (ADC): DS-1062, U3-1402 and DS-8201 (known as ENHERTU).

The coalition will further leverage Syneos Health’s Syneos One product development model to de-risk and accelerate development and also enable early strategic engagement of Syneos Health teams to inform critical drug development decision making from the start.