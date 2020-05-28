Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) posts an update on the performance of its chains.

The company says as of the third week of May Tim Hortons Canada comparable sales were trending in negative mid-twenties up from the negative mid-forties in the second half of March

For the same period, Burger King U.S. comparable sales were trending in negative mid-single digits up from the negative low-thirties in the second half of March.

Then in an eye-popping reveal, Restaurant Brands says Popeyes U.S. comparable sales were trending in positive low-forties up from flat in the second half of March.

QSR is due to present later today at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

Restaurant Brands stacks up pretty well on a profitability comparison to peers.