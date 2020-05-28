Stocks struggle amid U.S.-China tensions, jobless data

Stocks are little changed at the start, with tech again lagging while the big-cap averages push higher; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.1% .

U.S. economic data provided some encouragement, as durable and capital goods orders came in better than expected, and continuing jobless claims posted their first drop since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But no matter how you slice it, 40 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, Chinese lawmakers approved a proposal for sweeping new national security legislation in Hong Kong.

European bourses trade broadly higher, with France's CAC +1.2% , U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% and Germany's DAX +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.3% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., utilities, healthcare and REITs rank among the early standouts, while energy, financials, industrials and consumer discretionary are lagging.

U.S. Treasury yields tick higher, with the 10-year note rising 2 bps to 0.70%.

WTI crude oil -0.2% to $32.73/bbl.

Still ahead: April pending home sales