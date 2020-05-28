White House won't issue economic forecast this summer
May 28, 2020 9:59 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Trump administration won't issue a formal economic forecast this summer that's usually included in the part of the White House budget process called the "mid-session review," Bloomberg reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.
- The review, typically released in July or August, is intended to evaluate whether economic projections in the president's February budget proposal are holding up.
- One of the people told Bloomberg that the administration doesn't have the data it need to make the deadline for the forecast, while the other said the unprecedented nature of the pandemic makes a forecast impossible.