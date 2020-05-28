BP (BP -1.3% ) says it has promoted executive David Lawler to lead the company's U.S. operations, succeeding Susan Dio as chairman and president of BP America starting July 1.

Currently the CEO of BP's BPX Energy U.S. onshore oil and gas business, Lawler will retain the title but split his time between Denver and Houston under his new role.

Dio, who joined BP in 1984, has been chairman and president of BP America since September 2018; Lawler has been CEO of BPX Energy since 2014.

BP's U.S. business accounted for a third of the company's $278B in global revenue last year.