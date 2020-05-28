Finjan (FNJN +5.6% ) says its jury trial against Cisco Systems (CSCO -1% ) that was set for June 22 has been postponed to Oct. 19.

That's due to court orders putting off jury trials through Sept. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a delay on civil jury trials will permit the court to deal with a heavy backlog of criminal matters.

Finjan is asserting five U.S. patents against Cisco; it currently has pending patent infringement lawsuits against Palo Alto Networks, ESET, SonicWall, Check Point, Rapid7, Fortinet, Qualys, and Trustwave and SingTel, relating to more than 15 patents in its portfolio, it says.