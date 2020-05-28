SpartanNash rallies 9.8% post Q1 results

May 28, 2020 10:10 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)SPTNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • SpartanNash (SPTN +9.8%) reports Q1 sales of $2.86B up ~12.6% Y/Y, representing the 16th consecutive quarter of growth.
  • Retail comparable store sales of 15.6% were positive for the third consecutive quarter, representing a significant acceleration from recent trends driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Net sales for Food Distribution +17.1% Y/Y to $1.37B; Retail +11.5% Y/Y to $782.6M and Military Distribution +4.9% Y/Y to $704.4M, due to incremental volume associated with COVID-19 impacts as well as sales growth with existing customers.
  • Gross margin declined 100 bps to 14.8%; operating margin declined 10 bps to 0.77% whereas, adj. EBITDA margin increased 44 bps to 2.59%.
  • Net long-term debt to adj. EBITDA improved from 3.7x to 2.9x.
  • Cash generated from operating activities of $129.3M, leading to an over $90M pay down of long-term debt improving leverage ratio.
  • The Company also repurchased 860,752 shares for a total of $10M, an average price of $11.62/share.
  • Q2 Outlook: Adj. EPS expected to increase 70-100% Y/Y to $0.33.
  • Raised 2020 Outlook: Adj. EPS of $1.85-2.00; EPS of $1.48-1.81; Adj. EBITDA of $205-215M; Capex of $80-90M; D&A of $88-92M and adj. effective tax rate of 23.5%-24.5%.
  • Previously: SpartanNash EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (May. 27 2020)
  • Previously: SpartanNash declares $0.1925 dividend (May. 27 2020)
