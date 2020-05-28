Northern Trust (NTRS -0.2% ) enters an alliance with BlackRock (BLK +0.9% ) to deliver enhanced operations, data, and servicing capabilities to mutual clients through BlackRock's Aladdin investment platform.

Through the relationship, NTRS's Whole Office approach integrates the bank's global asset servicing platform with partners, facilitating client access to new technologies, services, and solution.

"The alliance connects Northern Trust’s fund accounting, fund administration, asset servicing, and middle office capabilities to BlackRock’s Aladdin platform, creating greater connectivity between asset manager and asset servicer," said Pete Cherecwich, president of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust.