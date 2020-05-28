MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) falls 15.45% to $0.30 after reporting another unprofitable quarter.

The company's cultivation and manufacturing facilities contributed $12.9M of the total adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.7M during the quarter.

"We are encouraged by the steps the business has taken to focus on disciplined growth and profitability amidst a challenging and unprecedented global environment," updates interim CEO Tom Lynch.

On Wall Street, Canaccord Genuity bailed on the name with a downgrade to Sell from Hold. Three firms have MedMen rated with a Neutral-equivalent position and three firms have a Sell-equivalent rating, while no Bull ratings are on the books.

Shares of MedMen have ranged from $0.09 to $2.78 over the last 52 weeks.

Previously: Medmen Enterprises EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 27)