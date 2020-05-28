NV5 Global's (NVEE +0.1% ) Quantum Spatial, Inc., has been awarded two contracts totaling $3M by NASA and the California Department of Water Resources, to provide remote sensing services in support of water conservation efforts in the Western United States.

“Quantum Spatial's pioneering work in deploying state-of-the-art remote sensing tools and leveraging advanced analytics to gain insight from the data collected makes us ideally suited for both the NASA SnowEx and DWR projects,” said Mark Abatto, President and COO of NV5 Geospatial Solutions.