KeyBanc has upgraded Qualcomm (QCOM +1.7% ) to Overweight, from Sector Weight, in reaction to the ban on Huawei.

The restrictions on Huawei's HiSilicon unit may mean that Qualcomm's Snapdragon is designed into Huawei's 2021 phones, analyst John Vinh writes.

That would depend on Qualcomm getting an export license - but even if they can't, Vinh still expects a benefit, as other Chinese OEMs who are already Qualcomm customers/licensees would gain share.

He's set a price target at $105, implying 30% upside.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on Qualcomm on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.