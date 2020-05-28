Box +7% after impressive quarter, guidance
- Box (BOX +7.2%) bounces to a 52-week high after Q1 earnings, revenues, billings and gross margins all exceed estimates.
- Box is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $24 price target, up from $18, at Craig-Hallum, saying the cloud company is seeing record usage on its platform and believes "increased usage will lead to stickier customers and should play out in reduced churn and higher net expansion post-crisis."
- Q1 results were ahead of estimates and Q2 guidance was "solid," Craig-Hallum's Chad Bennett says, taking "solace in the fact that management is executing with cost rationalizations and providing guidance for the year in these conditions."
- With 95% recurring revenue, upwards of 70% of bookings coming from existing customers and minimal SMB exposure, the analyst believes Box is well positioned for the shift to remote work.
- DA Davidson raises its stock price target to $23 from $21, noting how COVID-19 disruption has been small, with top-line guidance better than expected, and highlighting the gain in billings, particularly since it had a $10M headwind from which had been pulled forward into Q4.