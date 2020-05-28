Coca-Cola picked over Boston Beer on valuation check

Credit Suisse puts down its Truly for a Coke today after a hard check on valuation.

Coca-Cola (KO +1.0% ) is now the top sector pick from CS to replace Boston Beer (SAM -0.1% ), which is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform.

"We remain positive on the growth outlook for Boston Beer, but believe it to be reflected in today's $6.5bn valuation. SAM shares are up +40% vs. XLP -7% YTD. We no longer expect share outperformance vs. our coverage," notes the firm.

"SAM shares historically trade at a 20% EV/EBITDA premium to the XLP. Today, shares trade at an 80% premium. Similarly, SAM shares historically trade at a 60% P/E premium to the XLP – today the premium is 150%."

The chart on SAM since mid-March resembles a black diamond ski run.