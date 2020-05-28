Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -2.7% ) says it has detected 51 positive cases of COVID-19 at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa.

Sibanye says it conducted further tests and tracing of its employees after two workers from the Thembelani shaft in Rustenburg tested positive last week.

The company says it has detected 65 positive COVID-19 cases across all its South African operations.

Meanwhile, Gold Fields (GFI +1.9% ) has reported 73 positive cases of the COVID-19 at all its African assets, including 70 at the Tarkwa mine in Ghana.

But the company maintains full-year guidance from last month which put gold production at 2.2M-2.25M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $920-$940/oz.

Gold Fields says its South Deep mine in South Africa is gearing up for a safe return to 100% of its manpower capacity on June 1 after being in care and maintenance for three weeks up to April 18.