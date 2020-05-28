Ahead of presentations today and next week, Western Union (WU -0.2% ) says the decline in transactions for its consumer-to-consumer business related to the COVID-19 pandemic improved to 21% for the month of April vs. the 30% drop in late March.

The improvement stemmed from better retail business trends and 77% transaction growth in the digital money transfer business.

Continues to see improved transaction trends in May in the consumer-to-consumer business.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference WU webcast at 4:00 PM ET.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference WU webcast on June 2 at 6:15 PM ET.