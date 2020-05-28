Citi puts out what it call a "90 Day Positive Catalyst Watch" on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -2.0% ) on its view that a guidance update could be forthcoming.

Citi's read: "We find SWK mgt is scheduled to participate in 4 investor conference events for May-June, vs only 7 for the whole of last year. Mgt highlighted in a recent investor conf that shipment dropped only 25% in the first 7 weeks of the current quarter, vs down 40% during the first 4 weeks. In other words, the sales decline rate narrowed to around 10-20% during the first 3 weeks in May, in our estimation. SWK previously guided sales would fall 35-45% in 2Q20 and 15-30% for full-year 2020."

The firm sees some positive news flowing out of SWK from the investor conferences.