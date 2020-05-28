Titan Machinery (TITN +3.6% ) reports equipment revenue increased by 12.7% Y/Y to $218.51M in Q1.

Parts revenue increased 9.1% Y/Y to $56.6M.

Service revenue increased 12.3% Y/Y to $25.6M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $193.6M (+25.9%); Construction: $60.1M (-15%); International: $56.5M (+5%).

Gross margin declined 60 bps to 18.8%, due to lower equipment margins in the current quarter as compared Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 132 bps to 3.58%.

Ended Q1 with $50.8M of cash and inventory level decreased to $583.4M compared Q/Q.

The Company had $378.3M outstanding floorplan payables on $762M total floorplan lines of credit as of April 30, 2020.

2020 Outlook: The Company will not be providing its customary annual modeling assumptions for fiscal year 2021 due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previously: Titan Machinery EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (May 28)