Starbucks (SBUX +1.0% ) is still by far and away the dominant player in the coffee app field, but is seeing a slightly lower percentage of new download share amid competition and possibly a saturated market.

Per UBS data, Starbucks has 54% of coffee app downloads in 2020 vs. 62% in 2019. Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) is up to 29% of app downloads from 26% in 2019, while JAB Holdings-owned Krispy Kreme has improved to 12% of app downloads from 8% in 2019. Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR) is bit player with 4% of app downloads this year, but that's double the mark of last year.

"As has been the case for many years, digital/loyalty engagement remains a key competitive advantage and differentiator within the coffee category. But particularly with customer routines currently disrupted, we believe digital engagement is even more important to maintain relative relevance and help maintain traffic resiliency," updates UBS analyst Dennis Geiger.