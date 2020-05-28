Golar LNG (GLNG +5.2% ) jumps as much as 8% after Q1 adjusted EBITDA and revenues beat analyst estimates.

Jefferies says Golar LNG's adjusted EBITDA of $76.2M beat its forecast of $61M, and Q1 LNG shipping rates and utilization also came in above expectations.

The company says results were driven by a solid performance in floating LNG, with 100% commercial uptime on Hilli Episeyo, and strong seasonal results in shipping, which delivered a Q1 time charter equivalent of $62K/day, up 57% from $39.3K/day in the prior-year quarter.

Golar LNG expects Q2 TCE at ~$40K/day, with utilization of at least 80% based on fixtures to date and the prevailing spot market.

The company says its "chartering strategy to de-risk the business by targeting more fixed and floating coverage has been successful. and we intend to fix more portfolio term-based deals to further de-risk shipping exposure and to hedge expected volatility."