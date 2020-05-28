Golar LNG (GLNG +5.2%) jumps as much as 8% after Q1 adjusted EBITDA and revenues beat analyst estimates.
Jefferies says Golar LNG's adjusted EBITDA of $76.2M beat its forecast of $61M, and Q1 LNG shipping rates and utilization also came in above expectations.
The company says results were driven by a solid performance in floating LNG, with 100% commercial uptime on Hilli Episeyo, and strong seasonal results in shipping, which delivered a Q1 time charter equivalent of $62K/day, up 57% from $39.3K/day in the prior-year quarter.
Golar LNG expects Q2 TCE at ~$40K/day, with utilization of at least 80% based on fixtures to date and the prevailing spot market.
The company says its "chartering strategy to de-risk the business by targeting more fixed and floating coverage has been successful. and we intend to fix more portfolio term-based deals to further de-risk shipping exposure and to hedge expected volatility."
But Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -6.5%) is lower after Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose to $52.3M from $47.4M in the year-ago quarter while distributable cash flow fell to $25.4M from $34.6M in Q4 and $28.8M a year ago.