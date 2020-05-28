Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhotra raises SL Green (SLG -0.9% ) to Equalweight from Underweight and cuts Vornado Realty (VNO -3.1% ) to Underweight from Equalweight as office REIT stocks "are pricing in appropriate recession-related deterioration, even with the recent rally."

Upgrades SLG, noting the stocks 50% YTD decline vs. the office group 30% fall; cuts price target to $44 from $78.

On VNO downgrade, Malhotra said the stock is pricing in less fundamental deterioration and is trading at a mid-9% cap rate, similar to 2008-2009 financial crisis; sees downside risk.

VNO price target cut to $36 from $68.

Malhotra's Equalweight rating on SLG compares with Bearish Quant rating; his Underweight rating on VNO contrasts with Neutral Quant rating.