Micron Technology (MU -3.5% ) gives back a chunk of the gains it enjoyed late yesterday when it raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter, citing strong chip demand from cloud providers.

Analysts heaped praise on the company, with BofA's Simon Woo noting Micron was seeing stronger chip demand and better average selling prices, helped by the work-from-home economy.

Micron's margin improvement should continue into H2 and even 2021-22, Woo says in raising his stock price target to $70 from $60.

The future remains bright for Micron after raising guidance, Evercore ISI's C.J. Muse says in reiterating his Outperform rating and $75 target.

"The update is a clear positive for Micron, with memory trends holding up amidst COVID-19 pressure and exceeding investor expectation on growing concerns over falling spot memory prices," Muse writes.

But Citi's Christopher Danely reiterates his Sell rating, saying his firm's recent market survey "indicates DRAM pricing will weaken in H2 due to elevated inventory at both cloud and mobile customers."