There is a lot of talk about the unwinding of the stay-at-home trade, but investors are still placing a premium on the food delivery, packaged food and mealkit sectors.

HelloFresh SE (OTC:HLFFF) is up another 1.81% in Frankfurt today and is 102% higher over the last 75 days as the meal-kit company stays popular in the social distancing reality.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is up 2.39% today and is showing a 224% rise over the last 90 days.

Meanwhile, food delivery specialist Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) racked up a nifty 623% gain over 90 days, while GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) tracked 20% higher.

As for packaged food stocks, YTD standout gainers include SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) +77%, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +63%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +32%, Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) +19% and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +14%.