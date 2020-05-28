Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten starts coverage of KB Home (KBH +1.5%) with an Outperform rating and Lennar (LEN -1.9%) with a Neutral rating.
With its emphasis on entry-level homebuyers, KB Home's order growth and stock performance should outpace move-up/active adult and luxury peers PulteGroup (PHM -0.3%) (rated Neutral) and Toll Brothers (TOL +3.1%) (rated Neutral), Baumgarten wrote.
Sees Lennar in line with sector average and long-term trends due to its in-line margins, high leverage/land position, and relatively lower entry level exposure vs. peers like D.R. Horton (DHI -1.7%) (rated Outperform) and Meritage Homes (MTH -0.2%) (rated Outperform).
