Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten starts coverage of KB Home (KBH +1.5% ) with an Outperform rating and Lennar (LEN -1.9% ) with a Neutral rating.

With its emphasis on entry-level homebuyers, KB Home's order growth and stock performance should outpace move-up/active adult and luxury peers PulteGroup (PHM -0.3% ) (rated Neutral) and Toll Brothers (TOL +3.1% ) (rated Neutral), Baumgarten wrote.

Sees Lennar in line with sector average and long-term trends due to its in-line margins, high leverage/land position, and relatively lower entry level exposure vs. peers like D.R. Horton (DHI -1.7% ) (rated Outperform) and Meritage Homes (MTH -0.2% ) (rated Outperform).

Compare KBH key stats with those of its peers: