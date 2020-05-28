Google (GOOG +0.7% , GOOGL +0.8% ) is reportedly exploring a minority stake in India's Vodafone Idea, the struggling unit of Vodafone (VOD +1.9%).

Such a move would follow closely in the footsteps of Facebook's (FB +0.2% ) biggest-ever investment, a $5.7B injection into Indian telecom Reliance Jio.

It's considering a 5% stake. The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

Vodafone Idea is facing nearly 58,000 crore rupees (about $7.66B) in unpaid statutory dues, after India's Supreme Court upheld a government stance on including noncore revenues in calculating tax-based revenues.