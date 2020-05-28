Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

EA's 'Apex Legends' season off to franchise-best start

|About: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)|By: , SA News Editor

Electronic Arts' (EA +2.4%) Respawn studio says that the latest season of Apex Legends is off to the franchise's best start so far.

The game's season 5 ("Fortune's Favor") has seen the highest player retention for a launch, and with players playing for more weekly hours than ever, EA says.

In addition, trailers for season 5 drew more than 47M views so far (best ever for launch trailers) and user-generated content has driven more than 176M views in the first two weeks (another best).