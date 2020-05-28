Electronic Arts' (EA +2.4% ) Respawn studio says that the latest season of Apex Legends is off to the franchise's best start so far.

The game's season 5 ("Fortune's Favor") has seen the highest player retention for a launch, and with players playing for more weekly hours than ever, EA says.

In addition, trailers for season 5 drew more than 47M views so far (best ever for launch trailers) and user-generated content has driven more than 176M views in the first two weeks (another best).