Oil majors including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.1% ) and Chevron (CVX -1.7% ) are struggling to cope with coronavirus outbreaks among their workers that could threaten the profitability of some of their largest projects.

Shell yesterday evacuated nine workers from platform in the Gulf of Mexico for testing and treatment of COVID-19, with at least five testing positive.

Chevron says more than 900 workers at the 600K bbl/day Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan have been infected with coronavirus, and staff at the site has been reduced by two-thirds to ~10K workers over the last two months.

Exxon's (XOM -1.3% ) Imperial Oil subsidiary has cut staff at its Kearl Lake Canadian oil sands project in Alberta to 1,500 essential workers from ~4K as it battles an outbreak.

BP was forced to delay the expansion of its Tangguh liquefied natural gas project in Indonesia and the startup of its export facility offshore Mauritania and Senegal due to COVID-19.

Outbreaks at large oil projects could lead to production cuts, and "if this escalates, it's a big risk," says S&P Global Platts' Chris Midgley.