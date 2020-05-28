A German government official has made a light-hearted offer for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to move its operation to Germany where it could run its business as it desired.

"This is an invitation to move to Germany!," tweeted Bundestag member and Berlin startup economy specialist Thomas Jarzombek.

It doesn't sound like the move to Berlin will be necessary if you take a look at the consensus on Wall Street. Despite the sound and fury on both sides of the issue of a social media crackdown, analysts expect very little actual action. "More bark than bite," says Height Capital Markets in a reaction that is similar to takes from JPMorgan and others. The FCC is seen taking a long time to enforce a policy, even if there was a way around the tricky issue of First Amendment rights.