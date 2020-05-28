Stocks extend gains as jobless claims spark some hope

The three major U.S. stock averages extend gains after the jobless claims showed signs that the U.S. economy is past the worst of the pandemic-induced recession.

Continuous jobless claims of 21.05M fell 3.86M from the previous week's level, the first time it has declined since the pandemic hit the U.S.

The Nasdaq rises 1.0% , the S&P 500 increases 0.9% , and the Dow gains 0.7% in early afternoon trading in New York.

Treasurys fell, pushing 10-year yield up almost 2 basis points to 0.70%.

Crude oil climbs 2.3% to $33.56 per barrel.

Utilities ( +2.8% ) and health care ( +2.1% ) lead S&P 500 sectors, while energy ( -0.8% ) and financials ( -0.5% ) lag the broader market.

In overseas markets, Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session up 1.6% , FTSE 100 gained 1.2% , Germany's DAX rose 1.1% , and France's CAC 40 ended the day up 1.8%.