Workday (WDAY +8.4% ) shares surge to their highest since February following mixed Q1 results, with earnings missing expectations while revenues topped consensus amid beats in both Subscription and Services.

RBC Capital reiterates its Outperform rating and raises its stock price target to $200 from $194, noting Workday managed to sign significant deals with Microsoft and Salesforce despite the challenging environment.

Cowen hikes its price target to $175 from $160 while maintaining its Market Perform rating amid a cautious near-term outlook and growth forecasts limited in the mid-teens through next year, while the macro environment could prove a longer-term positive.

Jefferies, which rates Workday at Hold with a $180 price target, raised from $146, notes the higher operating margin guidance implies the company can improve profitability in an environment of decelerating growth.

Needham analysts retain their Buy rating with an increased price target of $200, up from $175, regarding the Q1 subscription backlog and profitability metrics as better than had been feared.