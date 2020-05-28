NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is off 2.5% after disappointing results yesterday, which saw EPS and revenue declining year-over-year.

Software/maintenance revenues performed well compared to consensus, but hardware maintenance and core product sales were letdowns in what Cowen sees as a challenging IT market.

Cowen has cut its price target after seeing "puts and takes" from the report, including soft demand that led to the lack of a full-year outlook and postponed buybacks, but along with some positives, such as improvement in the private cloud business and cost control.

The firm's reduced its target to $45 from $58, vs. current pricing of $45.16. Cowen has a Market Perform rating.