Natural gas July futures (NG1:COM) -2.4% to $1.84/MMBtu, down 29% from a year ago and well below what is needed to cover production costs for many companies.

Today's drop accelerated after U.S. inventory levels rose last week by slightly more than expected to bring stockpiles 42% above the year-ago level.

Nat gas prices appeared ready to pop a month ago, but mild May weather has limited domestic demand, brimming storage facilities abroad have reduced exports and the flow from oil wells has not declined by as much as expected.

Analysts also credit EQT's big production cuts of 1.4B cf/day which began on May 16 and could last through June.

Goldman Sachs recently warned prices could fall below $1.50 if domestic demand fails to pick up, production remains apace and overseas buyers keep canceling orders for liquefied natural gas.

