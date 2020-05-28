Industrious, a workplace provider that competes with WeWork (WE), has interviewed investment banks to prepare for a potential listing in spring or summer of 2021, co-founder and CEO Jamie Hodari told Bloomberg News.

On Monday, it will add real estate veteran Mary Hogan Preusse as its first female board member. She's already on the boards of Digital Realty Trust, Kimco Realty, Vereit, and Host Hotels.

Last year Industrious raised $80M from investors including Brookfield Property (NASDAQ:BPY), Equinox, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Hodari said.

The company's shift away from leases and toward management agreements helped it to weather the pandemic, he said.

Industrious cut about 90 employees, or about 18% of its workforce last month. However, it is starting to bring back its 64 furloughed employees, with all of them back by next month, Hodari told Bloomberg.

Temporary salary cuts are expected to be reversed by the summer.