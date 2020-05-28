FDA OKs emergency use of Quest nasal specimen kit

May 28, 2020 1:27 PM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), LHDGX, LHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The FDA has signed off on emergency use of a nasal specimen self-collection kit for COVID-19 testing from Quest Diagnostics (DGX +2.3%).
  • The kit enables a person to swab the front part of the nostril (instead of deep within the nasal cavity) and may be used on children as well as adults.
  • Specimens are shipped overnight at room temperature via FedEx to a Quest laboratory that will test the swab for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Related ticker: LabCorp (LH +1.0%)
