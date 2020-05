UPS (UPS +0.5% ) is adding a peak surcharge for high-usage companies as it looks to control costs. An added $0.30 surcharge kicks in when large retailers like Best Buy (BBY -1.1% ), Target (TGT +2.1% ) or Amazon (AMZN +0.9% ) exceed their average weekly volume from February by more than 25K packages. A separate surcharge applies for high volumes of big items like desks and outdoor equipment.

It will be the first time that UPS has added surcharges outside of the busy holiday season.