Datadog proposes $550M convertible notes via private offering

May 28, 2020 1:33 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)DDOGBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Datadog (DDOG +4.5%) intends to offer $550M convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement
  • Initial purchasers may have an option to purchase up to an additional $82.5M notes.
  • The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears, and will be convertible into cash, class A DDOG shares or a combination of cash and shares.
  • Datadog intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes
