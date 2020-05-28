Some of the world's largest institutional investors and sovereign funds bolstered their stakes in BlackRock (BLK +1.9% ) when PNC Financial sold its $14B holding in the world's largest asset manager earlier this month, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

The transactions also illustrated CEO Larry Fink's ties with the Middle East, with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment, the Kuwait Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and Qatar Investment Authority buying BLK shares.

Existing shareholders Wellington Management, Capital Group Companies, and Fidelity Investments also picked up some of the shares sold by PNC.

In addition, Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Norway's $1T wealth fund added to their holdings in the company.