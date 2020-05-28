Expecting a continued acceleration in TV cord-cutting, Wells Fargo has stress-tested the big cableco business models for higher levels of video subscriber losses.

What it finds is a relatively modest financial effect, as the companies have set up well with their broadband offerings. While cord-cutting is taking a toll on the bread-and-butter video subs, it's promoting broadband demand, along with the expectation that some subs are moving to higher speed tiers (and higher ARPU).

That may end up calling for more infrastructure spending, the firm says.

It's reiterating its top pick in the space as Comcast (CMCSA +0.3% ), on which it has a $42 price target (implying about 5% upside).