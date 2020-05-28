Federal government has room to borrow more, NY Fed's Williams says

The federal government isn't "anywhere near the limit" in taking on more debt, said New York Fed President John Williams during a webinar presented by Stony Brook University in Long Island.

The higher levels of government debt needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic aren't yet creating a threat, he said.

“I don’t see any problems right now in terms of deficits,” Williams said. “Obviously, in the long run we have to make sure that the fiscal policy in the federal government is on a sustainable path.”

The more important issue is making sure the money gets the the right places, especially to state and local governments that had to cut staff during the financial crisis.

Total government debt has increased $2.2T since just before the pandemic hit, up 9.4%, mostly due to the CARES Act that provides over $2T in relief funds.