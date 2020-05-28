HBO Max (T -1.2% ) is off to a soft start when it comes to drawing in the fresh customers it needs, Sensor Tower suggests.

The new streaming service saw 90,000 mobile downloads on yesterday's launch day, according to the firm. That's well below not only Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), which saw 4M mobile downloads on its first day - but also even short-firm video service Quibi, which drew 300,000 downloads on its first day in April.

That's not a perfect measure of interest for several reasons, including Quibi's 90-day free trials and Disney's offer to Verizon subscribers to get a free year. Mobile downloads also exclude other ways people can view services (including through a cable provider, or those who freely upgraded from HBO Now, or took advantage of a $12/month promo offer).

But AT&T's big bet on HBO Max depends on not just conversions but new interest. And it's still working on distribution: After a late deal with Comcast yesterday, HBO Max still isn't available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku.