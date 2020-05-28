Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Nio (NIO -7.0%) after factoring in Q1 results.
The firm points to the higher volume sales forecasts for 2020-21 and easing of uncertainty associated with fundraising after the investment agreement with the Hefei government.
The improvement in Nio's vehicle gross margin on higher sales and cost-reduction measures is also mentioned as is the favorable EV purchase subsidy scheme.
BofA bumps up its price objective on Nio to $5.50 from $5.00.
Previously: Nio -5% after deliveries fall during Q1 (May 28)