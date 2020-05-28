Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Nio (NIO -7.0% ) after factoring in Q1 results.

The firm points to the higher volume sales forecasts for 2020-21 and easing of uncertainty associated with fundraising after the investment agreement with the Hefei government.

The improvement in Nio's vehicle gross margin on higher sales and cost-reduction measures is also mentioned as is the favorable EV purchase subsidy scheme.

BofA bumps up its price objective on Nio to $5.50 from $5.00.

