Albemarle (ALB +3.9% ) says it wants to take control of Australia's Greenbushes lithium mine, signaling it intends to exercise its right of first refusal in blocking any rival from buying Tianqi Lithium's controlling stake.

Tianqi, which owns 51% of Greenbushes vs. Albemarle's 49%, is selling some assets including Greenbushes to pay down debt.

"We would be interested in taking a controlling stake in that venture," Eric Norris, head of Albemarle's lithium division, told a webcast of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's EV Supply Chain Festival.