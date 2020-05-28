Tyson Foods (TSN +0.4% ) trades slightly higher despite a downgrade from Argus and another COVID-19 outbreak at a plant.

Argus moves to a Hold rating from Buy, although it keeps a favorable long-term view.

"We expect Tyson's FY20 results to be hurt by COVID-19. In response to the virus, TSN will incur costs to reduce volumes, shutdown plants and protect its employees' health and safety. Meanwhile foodservice sales (about 40% of revenue), which include restaurants, plant and school cafeterias have been hurt by closures. On a more positive note, retail sales (i.e., grocers, convenience stores) are benefiting from the spike in demand that has accompanied shelter-in-place guidelines in the United States."

Meanwhile, a Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa is reported to have had 558 employees test positive for COVID-19. While many of the company's plants have reopened after outbreaks, production levels continue to be impacted.

Shares of Tyson are down 8.9% over the last 90 days.