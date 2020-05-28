With the fresh catalyst of plans to reopen Disney World July 11, J.P. Morgan has reiterated its Overweight rating on Walt Disney (DIS -2.8% ).

The resort might conservatively target a lower capacity than the 50% it's permitted to admit in phase 1, it says.

The firm is making some modest reduction to its estimates, taking into account the reopening schedules. But it's set a $135 price target, currently implying 14% upside.

Disney's release of Mulan appears to be on track for a July 24 release as well, the firm notes.