Four oil service stocks upgraded at BofA with sector recovery seen
May 28, 2020 2:41 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), LBRT, HLX, WHD, BKR, OIHHP, LBRT, HLX, WHD, BKR, OIHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bank of America upgrades four oilfield service companies led by Helmerich & Payne (HP +8%) on potential for a 2021 recovery after the group remains down 58% YTD and nearly 80% from the beginning of 2018.
- BofA analyst Chase Mulvehill ups HP, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT +5.4%) and Helix Energy (HLX +6.5%) to Buy and Cactus (WHD +5.7%) to Neutral, with respective stock price targets of $23, $7.50, $4 and $21.
- "Our less cautious view of the sector comes on the heels of a less dire outlook for global oil inventories during 2021, thus setting up for less aggressive U.S. shale production declines that likely leads to a doubling of U.S. rig activity" by year-end 2021, Mulvehill writes.
- The analyst also reiterates a Buy rating on Baker Hughes (BKR -0.5%) and raises his price target to $21 from $17, saying the company is the only oil services stock with the potential to return to prior cycle peak EBITDA.
- ETF: OIH