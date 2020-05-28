Petrobras opens third-party access to nat gas processing plants
- Petrobras (PBR -1%) has begun taking steps to allow other companies to access its natural gas processing plants, another step toward opening Brazil's gas market to greater competition.
- Because of its ownership of gas processing infrastructure, Petrobras is the main buyer of third-party gas in Brazil, which means foreign firms including Shell, Repsol, Total and Equinor are forced to sell their production to Petrobras rather than on the open market.
- Under the new model, the producers will be able to contract processing capacity and negotiate directly with potential clients, which will give distributors and large consumers additional gas supply options.
- The opening of the gas plants is another step by Petrobras toward complying with a 2019 agreement with Brazil's anti-trust regulator to exit the gas transport and distribution business by year-end 2021.