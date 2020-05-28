Participating in Bernstein's virtual conference today (webcast here), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan says consumer payments (credit, debit, Zelle, ...) are down just 5% Y/Y in May after large plunges in March and April. He takes note of particular strength around last week's holiday.

Requests for loan deferrals - which flooded in early in the shutdown - have essentially stopped at this point, he says, crediting economic improvement, the PPP loans, and checks that went straight out to taxpayers.

As for the dividend, Moynihan reminds the bank's capital ratio dipped only 30 basis points to 10.8% in Q1 even after taking a large loan loss provision. "We earned double our dividend despite one of the toughest quarters in many years ... We have a lot of room to absorb losses and still earn."